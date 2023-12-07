A woman was sentenced to work in a restaurant for throwing hot food at an employee who mixed up her order

Assault victim receives support from community after incident at Chipotle

An incident at a Chipotle store in Ohio resulted in one customer being sentenced to work in the fast food sector as punishment for her behavior. Rosemary Hayne, 39, was found guilty of assault after throwing a chicken burrito in the face of Emily Russell, a manager at the store. The assault left Russell traumatized and dealing with the aftermath of the incident on a daily basis.

During the sentencing, Judge Timothy Gilligan described the behavior as “unacceptable” and emphasized that the perpetrator’s actions were not justified by any means. The judge offered Hayne the opportunity to reduce her sentence by working 20 hours per week at a fast food restaurant for two months, a deal which she accepted.

Russell, who had worked at Chipotle for more than four years, shared her experience of having faced other instances of customer mistreatment in the past but nothing as violent as the assault she experienced. She said she had to continue working with food on her face and hair for the next four hours because no one was sent in to relieve her, and she had to go to the emergency room after her shift.

The support from the community for Russell has been overwhelming, with a GoFundMe campaign raising nearly $2,000 for her. She is thankful for the support and hopes to use the money to pay her bills and start therapy soon. She has also found a new job at a Raising Cane’s and hopes to be promoted to manager in the coming months.

The victim is pleased with the judge’s sentence, stating that Hayne “received exactly what she deserved,” and expressing hope that the incident would encourage others to treat service workers with respect.

Chipotle issued a statement emphasizing the company’s commitment to the health and safety of its employees and expressing support for any individual who fails to treat its team members with the respect they deserve.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the mistreatment that many service workers endure and the impact it can have on their physical and emotional well-being. It also highlights the importance of community support and solidarity in standing up against such behavior.

Share this: Facebook

X

