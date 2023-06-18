A woman who had “resurrected” during her funeral in Ecuador died

The amazing story of the woman who apparently came back to life during her own funeral in Ecuador has taken a tragic turn. Bella Montoya, 76, who had been declared deceased and then “resurrected” in front of the surprised attendees at her funeral, was officially declared dead this Friday, June 16, at a hospital in the coastal city of Babahoyo.

The unusual chain of events began on June 9, when Bella Montoya entered the “Martín Icaza” hospital after suffering a cardiovascular accident. After being declared dead by medical personnel, her body was handed over to her relatives, who proceeded to take her to a funeral home.

Five hours later, during the funeral, family and friends realized that Bella Montoya was still breathing. Her son, Gilber Barbera, recounted: «My mom begins to do it like that, to hit with her left hand, nobody imagined that she was hitting, nobody knew. With another person we realized that she was suffocating, that she needed air, oxygen ».

Immediately, the woman was transferred back to the hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to her serious state of health. The surprising story is under investigation by a commission of experts organized by the Government.

The fact shocked the witnesses, who expressed their astonishment and their belief in a divine act. «First time I see something wonderful. The power of God is practically seen, (…) when it is not the time of the person. God is giving her a new opportunity, let’s hope that the doctors will do something for her, “ commented one of those present while the ambulance was transporting the woman on June 9.

Despite medical efforts to save her life, Bella Montoya died at the “Martín Icaza” hospital this Friday. According to a source from the Ministry of Health. However, it will be the autopsy that determines the exact causes of her death.

The news of the death of Bella Montoya has caused a shock in the community and especially in her only son, Gilber Barbera, who had maintained the hope of seeing her leave the hospital alive.

“She breathes and slowly moves her eyes,” Barbera said, hours before receiving the sad news of her mother’s death.