Home » A woman who poured pesticides into a drink and gave her husband a drink was jailed for a long-term relationship feud – Fujian.org.cn
News

A woman who poured pesticides into a drink and gave her husband a drink was jailed for a long-term relationship feud – Fujian.org.cn

by admin
A woman who poured pesticides into a drink and gave her husband a drink was jailed for a long-term relationship feud – Fujian.org.cn

According to the Huashang Daily on June 4, in Yulin, Shaanxi, in 2022, due to emotional discord with her husband, Zhang poured pesticides into a lemonade drink for her husband to drink, and her husband developed diarrhea and vomiting that night.

Her husband said that at the time he felt that the drink was a bit bitter and he didn’t want to drink it. Zhang told him to drink beer, but he didn’t drink it anymore when he saw that the beer had been opened.

The daughter heard that her father was unwell and went home to check on her. Her mother locked the bedroom door. When she kicked the door and entered, she saw her father foaming at the mouth. The hospital diagnosed pesticide poisoning, severe lung infection, acute gastric mucosal lesion, and myocardial damage, and recovered after emergency treatment.

The court held that Zhang’s behavior constituted intentional homicide and was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Comprehensive Chinese Business Daily, Shaanxi TV News

Woman jailed for pouring pesticide into drink for husband

Editor in charge: Zheng Lili

See also  Together with the "World" for a Win-Win Future-Looking at China's "WTO" 20 Years from the China International Import Expo_World Trade Organization

You may also like

Live blog relegation: HSV probably with unchanged starting...

Wheat in Jiangsu gradually enters harvest period from...

Rosie Naive Art: Breakfast | Meme/hoax | .a...

“I dedicate this achievement to the people of...

German exports rise unexpectedly | Economy | DW

Artificial intelligence: This is the list of the...

Why do women like to criticize other mothers?...

Outrageous lack of civic culture on Avenida del...

Natural disaster or man-made disaster?Sichuan forest landslide 14...

Social, ‘Abruzzo Giovani’ notice published, 500 thousand euros...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy