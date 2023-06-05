A woman who poured pesticides into a drink and gave her husband a drink was jailed for a long-term relationship feud – Fujian.org.cn

According to the Huashang Daily on June 4, in Yulin, Shaanxi, in 2022, due to emotional discord with her husband, Zhang poured pesticides into a lemonade drink for her husband to drink, and her husband developed diarrhea and vomiting that night.

Her husband said that at the time he felt that the drink was a bit bitter and he didn’t want to drink it. Zhang told him to drink beer, but he didn’t drink it anymore when he saw that the beer had been opened.

The daughter heard that her father was unwell and went home to check on her. Her mother locked the bedroom door. When she kicked the door and entered, she saw her father foaming at the mouth. The hospital diagnosed pesticide poisoning, severe lung infection, acute gastric mucosal lesion, and myocardial damage, and recovered after emergency treatment.

The court held that Zhang’s behavior constituted intentional homicide and was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Comprehensive Chinese Business Daily, Shaanxi TV News

