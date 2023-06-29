Home » A woman who transported marijuana hidden in tables for gambling to Arauca is imprisoned – news
A woman who transported marijuana hidden in tables for gambling to Arauca is imprisoned – news

A woman who transported marijuana hidden in tables for gambling to Arauca is imprisoned – news

The Eighth Division of the Army confirmed that in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Arauquita, there was a confrontation with the structure calling itself Mártires of the Eastern War Front of the ELN.

According to the statement, 6 individuals, 4 men and 2 women, apparently members of this Organized Armed Group, were killed in military operations.

After intelligence work, the military arrived at the place, with the characteristics of a camp area, where they also seized four rifles, 18 magazines, more than 400 cartridges of various calibers, a precision sight, 3 multipurpose vests and more than 15 antipersonnel mines. , which were destroyed in a controlled manner in the same area of ​​the operation.

Regarding the war material seized and in a preliminary way, it was learned that apparently there is a rifle that would correspond to that of a soldier killed in 2018, which will be determined by the authorities.

According to the authorities, these individuals would be responsible for multiple homicides in the department of Arauca in 2022, as well as confrontations with Structures 10 and 28 of the Farc dissidents; They also reportedly kidnapped the wife of the Quirón Task Force officer and a public service driver, facts that are the subject of investigation.

The urgent acts are being carried out by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, Arauca section, who will also carry out the respective investigations.

The military action was carried out jointly with the Colombian Air Force and the National Navy and inter-institutional as mentioned, with the support of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

Source: National Army – Eighth Division

