A woman would come to direct Millonarios Femenino

Since last November 30, when the Millonarios Femenino team was left without a coach due to the departure of Álvaro Anzola, who led the team between 2022 and 2023, the Ambassadors moved quickly to look for a replacement and found a woman who was giving What to talk about for its good results.

This is Angie Vega who would be the new coach of Millonarios, since it will be the first time in the history of the blue team that a woman takes the reins of a professional team.

The woman is 35 years old, she retired from professional football at 26 due to a torn meniscus, when she was at Cortuluá, and at that time she began her career on the bench that earned her a title as assistant to Jhon Ortiz of the Women’s League 2021 with Deportivo Cali.

Since March 2022, she took the reins of Deportes Antofagasta in Chile, where she was the first woman to lead that team and in her first season it did not go well because she was second to last with only eight points in 14 games, but she improved by 2023, she reached the fourth box with 25 units and advanced to the second phase.

On October 12, Vega was released after leaving the Pumas, she is in Colombia with her family and Millonarios is expected to make the official announcement as her coach, so that she can put together the team that will fight for the title in 2024.

