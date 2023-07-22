A work that will transform cities

the bridge Heroes of the Chaco It is a work of regional and urban integration, which will transform cities, including the capital of our country.

It will allow the demographic and economic projection of an area historically neglected and separated by the Paraguay River, such as the cities of José Falcón, Villa Hayes and Nanawa.

The new physical union also means for Asunción a door to new opportunities and challenges in view of a more united and connected homeland.

It also marks an important construction milestone at the local level, especially for national companies that work on this long-awaited project for decades that today becomes a reality.

We are facing this new icon, not only because of its strategic location but also because of its avant-garde design designed for the future, with 2 lanes in each direction, a bike lane and a pedestrian path, with 7 km of roads if we add all of its components from the Costanera Norte to the Remanso-Falcón junction.

The platform is 28.44 m in order to comply with all the services and comfort required for the safe crossing of thousands of people who will soon pass through the place, shortening distances, uniting lives and fulfilling dreams.

The commissioning of the work in charge of the Union Consortium, will in turn serve to decongest the Remanso bridge, inaugurated almost 45 years ago, on August 19, 1978.

This is a strong bet made by this government for a comprehensive connectivity system, with different major works that are also underway in our Chaco, to have a Paraguay connecting people and connected to the world.