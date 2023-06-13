A worker finds a million-dollar treasure within the walls of his house but can’t collect it, that’s why — idealista/news

The story is truly unbelievable. During the renovation work, a wooden box that it contained appeared from a wall of a house government bonds. It happened to a 50-year-old worker from They snipein the province of Frosinone, who, when he found out what it was, after some research, he realized that the treasure was worth around one billion old lire in 1962, year in which it expired. The joke, however, is that today it would be just waste paper. But the worker does not give up and will resort to legal action.

The case

It is certainly not the first time that they have been done in a house amazing finds, but what happened in Ceccano is truly unique. In the family home, during the renovation works, a fifty-year-old man saw what can fully be defined as a “tesoro”, even if it is vintage.

That’s right, because a wooden drawer with newspaper sheets which covered further government bonds dating back to the fascist era: it is a 500 lire interest-bearing voucher from 1937, complete with an effigy of Vittorio Emanuele III.

The coupons are from 12.25 lire and the amortization plan, if it had been collected on the due date set in 1962, would have yielded one billion of the old lire. A. was also found in the wooden box ledger with unreadable notes. In all likelihood the worker’s grandfather, a farmer who had lost his memory in the last years of his life, would have kept the tape.

What happens now

The newspaper Il Messaggero received the reaction of the fifty-year-old from Ceccano, who declared: “I was very close to my grandfather and I like to think that guiding me to discover that wooden box hidden inside the wall with government bonds it was him. Like the men of his time, he was a great saver. It is a pity that the fruit of his sacrifices has come out only now and you risk being in vain.

That’s right, why for Bankitalia the terms have now passed and the sum can no longer be collected. It’s not the first time something like this has happened and the precedents are not very encouraging. However, the worker who found his grandfather’s treasure doesn’t want to give up and has hired lawyers to try all the ways to collect the “treasure” that has reappeared from the walls of the house.

According to the lawyers of the fiftiesindeed, there would be margins to try to collect the savings bonds, because jurisprudential opinions would be conflicting, despite the “circular from the Bank of Italy excluding the possibility of collection”, explain the lawyers. But how much are we talking about? Between monetary revaluation and interest, there is talk of at least two million euros, which is why the nephew does not want to leave any stone unturned. And how to blame him.