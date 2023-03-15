▲Getty Image Bank

A worker died while receiving treatment in an accident at an apartment construction site in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do, and the employment authorities launched an investigation into whether the Severe Accident Punishment Act was violated.

According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor on the 15th, at around 9:20 am on the 11th, at an apartment construction site in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, a 52-year-old worker from a subcontractor for the Shinan Construction Industry was caught in a rotating part and injured while mounting parts to a drilling machine.

Mr. A was taken to a nearby hospital and treated, but died at around 3:40 pm on the same day.

The apartment construction site where the accident occurred is subject to the Severe Accident Act as a business with a construction cost of 5 billion won or more.

After confirming the details of the accident, the Ministry of Employment and Labor issued an order to stop work to ensure the safety of workers. We plan to identify the cause of the accident and investigate whether the Severe Accident Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act were violated.

The Serious Accident Punishment Act, which came into effect on January 27, punishes business owners and management managers who do not fulfill their duty to prevent accidents when a serious accident, such as the death of a worker, occurs at a workplace with 50 or more full-time workers (construction cost of 5 billion won or more in the construction industry). Imprisoned for more than one year or fined up to 1 billion won.

A serious accident is defined as one or more deaths, two or more injuries requiring treatment for more than six months from the same accident, and three or more occupational diseases such as acute poisoning due to the same hazard within one year.