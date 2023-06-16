Home » A working day at OÖN: This is how the daily newspaper is made
A working day at OÖN: This is how the daily newspaper is made

A working day at OÖN: This is how the daily newspaper is made

It is sometimes joked among older colleagues that in the past you only went to the office in the afternoon to write the weighty articles and op-eds for the print newspaper. It’s all different today: readers want to know what’s going on on our website as early as 6 a.m.

That’s why our digital department works in shifts seven days a week in order to access the most important information at any time nachrichten.at, mobile and in our apps. They are supported by the entire editorial team, the TV team and the respective experts in the departments. The editors are constantly adding to the articles, writing up-to-date comments and several versions of their stories during the day. Other approaches are then sought for the next day’s print newspaper, background stories are researched and editorials are written.

One of the most important features of modern journalistic everyday life is that there is no longer an editorial deadline that applies to everything, but that information and articles have to be made available online and supplemented on an ongoing basis. Editorial conferences, which take place several times a day, serve to control this digital stream of news, to weight it and to set priorities. But regardless of whether online or in print: the articles that interest our readers most usually have a local background and reference to Upper Austria. After all, that is what makes the Upper Austrian News – on all channels.

Until the printing machines are running

The desk boss (formerly the duty manager) controls the content on all channels at the newsdesk – together with the editor-in-chief, department heads and digital management – ​​and is also responsible for communication with the printer. Layout and graphics take care of the visual appearance.

While the sports and online editors are in the newsroom every day until almost midnight, the traditional print newspaper still has an editorial deadline in the evening before the printing machines start up in Pasching. Because the pressure and above all the logistics behind it, so that the newspaper is on your doorstep the next day, takes time. Normally this is around 8 p.m. on weekdays, current stories and results are then exchanged, but due to the printing times we don’t always make it to the last household – but we try every day.

Four conferences a day

  • 09:00 am: Online conference: Turning in the morning
    everything is about online first. What do the readers want
    know which stories are most read where
    digital priorities are set – and with
    Graphics, videos and social media added.
  • 10:00 a.m: 1st editorial conference: The first big one
    Conference of the day – with all department heads. Here
    will also include important fix items such as editorials
    or man of the day set and the stories
    for nachrichten.at “continued”.
  • 14:00 clock: 2. Editorial conference: This so-called front-page conference is used to vote on whether important things have changed, and it is decided which story is the lead on the front page and which is the dominant photo.
  • 17:00 o’clock: Side conference: At this time they are
    most articles for the print edition and the local sections
    normally largely finished and together with
    the editor-in-chief will be the pages of a precise
    subjected to quality control.
Image: VOLKER Weihbold
Podcast recording with OÖN photographer Volker Weihbold on the 2013 flood
Last break of the title page in hot lead typesetting (February 11, 1983) – documented photographically

Clemens Thaler

Editorial Manager, Deputy Head of Services

