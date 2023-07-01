A world champion in Cologne – Toni Kroos trains children – Rheinland – Nachrichten

Dominik moves the ball around the cones with speed. Clean dribbling is required – with both feet. Apparently Dominik practiced that a lot. Left around, right around, the ball control looks really good. Toni Kroos high fives with him and makes a not very serious offer. “We still need a left winger at Real Madrid,” says the professional and laughs.

For Dominik it’s like being knighted. As he rejoins the line, you can see how the young kicker is working. “It was exciting that he gave me a high five. It was a crazy feeling,” he says.

Everyone can participate

Children rarely get as close to their football idol as they do in the Junkersdorf district of Cologne. Toni Kroos organizes his “Toni Kroos Academy” training camp here for two weeks. The approximately 1,000 children practice technique, playmaking qualities and degrees for five days each – but also learn, for example, how to deal with victories and defeats. Anyone between the ages of six and 16 who enjoys football can take part. No matter how good he is.

Parents pay EUR 330 for a five-day training camp, and they can book an additional camp day for EUR 100 extra. It’s not cheap, but in addition to the training, meals, a jersey set and a supporting program are included.

And when the kids are back to everyday life after the exciting week, they can use a free app to do the exercises themselves. Toni Kroos shows them in the video. He put the training plans together himself – and that’s important to him. Of course, his experience from 16 years of professional football helps.

Play football and take values ​​with you

Kroos will drop by every training group this Friday, give tips and sometimes stand in the goal. For him it is almost like vacation, he tells the WDR. In the camp, the children should not only improve their individual skills, but also take values ​​for life with them, he says.

“A lot of children come together who have never seen each other before, teams are formed. They learn to subordinate themselves, to develop a will to win together, to achieve something. And fun is above all. Because the children are on vacation, they should have fun have.” Tony Kroos

“Pressure Paralyzes Children”

As head coach, Robert Peucker makes sure that all of this is conveyed. He coordinates the 20 camp trainers. One main task: that every child feels comfortable, no matter how good they can play football. “We can do that with a lot of communication,” says the 35-year-old. “A youth coach should be able to take every kid with a lot of motivation.”

And, if necessary, to slow down over-ambitious parents in their commitment. “We convey to the parents that we can only get the children to perform even better by having fun. Pressure paralyzes the children. But the parents are good at it,” says Peucker.

9500 kilometers journey for the camp

Some parent-child teams even travel from abroad. Chih-Hang and his son Wesley have traveled 9500 kilometers. They are from Taiwan – and only for the camp! Wesley wants to be as good as his idol one day.

“My son loves football and watches almost every game,” says Papa Chih-Hang. “His dream was to meet Toni in person. Normally he’s a shy boy, but here you can really see the fire in his eyes.”

Instilling fire and passion is one of the most important goals of Toni Kroos’ camp. “Even if the training in my youth sometimes got out of my ears, I did it. The big dream was above everything,” he tells WDR. “It’s quite common nowadays with young people to feel like they’re waiting for something to come their way. But if you have a dream, you have to invest in it.”

