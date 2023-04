Linzer beer has been brewed in Linz again for a year. The old power plant in the tobacco factory houses the Linz brewery, the “Zur Liesl” brewery and an event room (lecture hall 0), which also thrives on the industrial flair of its surroundings. There, the managing directors Michael Pötscher and Martin Simion, who is also a master brewer, took stock of the first year in the OÖN interview.