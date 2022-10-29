October 28, 2022 12:44 pm

“At a time of great concern for the future of democracy, the repression of protests in Iran and Burma reminds us of how difficult it is to oppose authoritarian regimes,” reads the editorial of the Christian Science Monitor published in Internazionale. However, according to the US newspaper, two examples show that “peaceful transitions are not only possible, but perhaps inevitable”. The countries in question are Sudan and Venezuela. In the African country, the revolution that broke out in 2018 led to the fall of the dictator Omar al Bashir in April 2019. From that moment a difficult transition to democracy began, which was hijacked on 25 October 2021 by the coup d’etat of General Abdel Fattah al Buhran.





A year ago, Al Buhran ousted Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and dissolved the transitional government (made up of both military and civil society representatives) proclaiming a state of emergency. The harsh repression put in place by the military did not discourage the population, who continued to take to the streets challenging the authorities to demand justice and a civilian government. “In Sudan the tanks of the junta are faced with a concept of non-violent resistance called deleted”(Peaceful, in Arabic), which some have also called the“ atmosphere of love ”. It is a form of protest that compacts society around shared values ​​and, in the long run, is more likely to succeed, observes the US newspaper. Proof of determination

A few days ago, on the first anniversary of the Al Burhan coup, tens of thousands of Sudanese returned to show their determination by participating in protests in nineteen cities. They demanded the return of democracy and a civilian government. Police used fire hydrants, tear gas and weapons to disperse them, killing a person who was hit by a military vehicle. The deaths since the beginning of the protests against the military junta thus rise to 119. See also The mayor of Pont in Icardi and Scarpetta: "The Cuorgnè emergency room is to be reopened" Al Burhan’s claim to “correct the course of the revolution” that had brought down the Al Bashir dictatorship has shown all its emptiness. According to the correspondent of Le Monde Afrique from Khartoum, in these twelve months the general has failed to consolidate his power. Citizens realize that, with the military in government, economic, living and security conditions have worsened, and corruption within the state has remained as it was in the past. After the coup, “the taps of international aid have been turned off. More than $ 4.6 billion in funding for projects in the energy, agriculture and health sectors, as well as a support program for poor families, has been frozen. To raise money, the authorities raised taxes. And the high cost of living has been aggravated by the worldwide rise in the prices of energy and food products caused by the war in Ukraine ”.

In the country there are two armies that seek support abroad and seem destined to clash

Negotiations have been going on since this summer between the generals and part of the civil society forces for a transfer of power to a “government of competent personalities” (this is the formula used by Al Buhran in July). News on a possible exit from the crisis has been chasing for weeks. But there are three issues that remain open: transitional justice (i.e. whether and how those responsible for the deaths of the protesters who took to the streets against Al Bashir and Al Burhan will be punished), the interests of the army in the country’s economy and security sector reform. See also He took out the ATMs at the market: taxi driver bargains ten months In this regard, an analysis of the Memri website underlines the internal fracture of the armed forces. “The army seems omnipotent in Sudan, but it is an illusion,” writes Alberto M. Fernandez. “It can kill protesters with impunity, control big banks and an economic empire. But it is not omnipotent because there are in fact two armies. The first is formed by the regular forces, from which come dictators like Al Bashir and Al Burhan himself. Alongside are the rapid support forces, which derive from the Arab militias of Darfur, the paramilitaries janjawid protagonists of the bloody counter-insurgency in that region. Their leader is General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, aka Hemetti ”.

Both sides seek allies abroad and within the country, and it seems that, at the end of the game, they are destined to clash. According to Arab Weekly, Al Buhran and Hemetti separately conducted a series of diplomatic meetings in Moscow, Cairo and Abu Dhabi, although both claim they do not want to run for future elections. Meanwhile, the Sudanese continue to mark their protests and carry on their popular resistance whose intensity and capillarity, writes the researcher Nada Wanni on Al Jazeera, often escapes the eyes of outside observers. “The day will come that we can no longer wait… The day when the sun will catch fire”, she heard singing in the streets of Khartoum until recently.