For the second year in a row, the Haapsalu horror and fantasy film festival presents the genre film cassette “Scary Estonia” by young Estonian authors.

Five short films – from a punk musical to a horror comedy – will hit the screen at the same time.

“‘Eudne Estonia’ shows that a whole host of young filmmakers are emerging, who dare to experiment with exciting genres, without losing their individuality, humor and playfulness – everything that is expected of young people above all,” said Helmut Jänes, head of HÕFF, who put together the tape.

The Counts of Rents is a punk musical about a mother and son who work as garbage collectors – when a nationwide garbage sorting campaign begins that threatens to put them out of work, they declare war on anyone who participates in the campaign.

“This is a film that doesn’t hold back. He is not afraid of anything or anyone. He is exactly who he wants to be. He’s trash,” says director Raoul Kirsima about his film, which features the music of Giuseppe Perverdi’s Big Band.

Last year, the author won the Haapsalu competition of the Georges Méliès short fantasy film competition for the horror film “(Don’t) Look”.

Double Turbo is the long-awaited sci-fi adventure from brothers Raul and Romet Esko, in which twin police officers Nana and Lulu infiltrate the world of illegal street racing to catch the thief of a highly dangerous twin-turbo engine.

“Hunger” is an absurd horror comedy about a family that is not willing to eat potatoes due to hunger and invents a way to survive on the initiative of its father, the devil of vodka.

“I want to surprise the viewer and make them laugh with the unexpected,” said director Katariina Aule herself about her film.

“Tiiu and the Dragon” is an absurdist comedy inspired by the corona restrictions – people gather at Aunt Tiiu’s for a dance party while escaping from the raging dragon outside, but the situation soon gets out of control. In 2021, director Teresa Juksaar won the national competition at the short film and animation festival PÖFF Shorts for the film “The King”.

“Rise” is a science fiction film about 10-year-old Lilit, who ends up alone on a foreign planet on a training flight. A race against time begins to find an escape route before the cold and hunger become fatal for him. The author of the film is Alesja Suzdaltseva.

All five short films have been completed as student works of the film department of Tallinn University’s Institute of Baltic Film, Media and Arts, and will also compete for the title of the best domestic genre film in Haapsalu.

In addition, three feature films will participate in the competition for the best Estonian genre film.

For the first time after the premiere at the PÖFF festival of youth and children’s films Just Film, Rain Rannu’s long-awaited family science fiction film “Lapsmasin” will be presented to the audience in Haapsalu.

A 9-year-old girl vacationing in a swamp with her parents gets lost and gets trapped in an underground bunker, where a secret start-up company is developing artificial intelligence smarter than humans. Both the girl and the AI ​​want to escape.

It is noteworthy that this is one of the first films in the world whose visual effects have been created by artificial intelligence.

Tanel Toom’s sci-fi thriller “The Last Sentinel” and Susanna Smanjov’s trash film “Witches straight from Hell” are also in the competition – the latter is even a world premiere.

All films come to Haapsalu to be presented by their authors.

The winner of the competition is again selected by the Haapsalu youth jury, which includes Sander Põldmaa, Karoliina Lääne, Uku Viispert, Karlote Karm and Christopher Kampmann.

The Haapsalu horror and fantasy film festival will take place from 28 to 30 until April. Until March 31, festival passes and opening tickets are on sale at a discounted price.

The festival will be opened by the Winnie the Pooh ensemble and the children’s choir of the Haapsalu elementary school, and the opening film will be the fairytale film “Sampo” from 1959, which also stars Eve Kivi.

The full schedule will be announced and individual ticket sales will begin on April 13.