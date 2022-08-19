There is also a Joan Crawford in her twenties, of dazzling beauty, in the film “The unknown”, from 1927, who helped launch her splendid career and which will inaugurate on Saturday, October 1st at the Verdi Theater in Pordenone. the 41st edition of the Silent Film Days.

Darkly colored love story, set in a circus, signed by Tod Browning (also director of Dracula and Freaks), with a memorable interpretation of Lon Chaney, is one of the cult titles in the history of cinema. Already presented in Pordenone in 1994 with the memorable piano accompaniment of the former Velvet Underground John Cale, now it presents itself as a new film and longer than ten minutes, after the discovery at the Národní Filmový Archiv in Prague and the restoration of the George Eastman Museum of Rochester, containing numerous unpublished sequences. Once again, the San Marco Orchestra of Pordenone will perform the new score, the work of the Mexican pianist and composer José María Serralde Ruiz.

For the final evening the choice fell on Alfred Hitchcock who – even if you don’t always remember him – made a dozen films before the advent of sound. On Saturday 8 October (rerun on Sunday 9) the curtain on the festival will fall with “The Manxman” (The island of sin, 1929), based on the 1894 novel by Hall Caine. Also in this case the new score of the British musician Stephen Horne, orchestrated by Ben Palmer, will be performed by the San Marco Orchestra flanked by some musicians specialized in Celtic music.

Already on Friday 30 September, maintaining what over the years has become a regular appointment and a tribute to the city that hosted the festival from 1996 to 2006, the pre-opening will bring back the Days in Sacile for one evening, in the Zancanaro Theater, with the comedy “Up in Mabel’s Room ”(In Mabel’s room, 1926) by E. Mason Hopper, accompanied by the Zerorchestra conducted by Günter Buchwald (rerun on Thursday 6 October in Pordenone).

As always, music plays a fundamental role in the structure of the festival and curiosities will not be lacking this year, for example on Sunday 2 October, when “Nanook of the North” (Nanuk l’Eschimese), created by the director and explorer Robert, will be proposed. Joseph Flaherty, a film considered a cornerstone of documentarism: the accompaniment composed by Gabriel Thibaudeau, in addition to flutes and percussion, includes the throat song typical of the Inuit: two Pordenone will arrive from Canada. The traditional mid-week musical event (Wednesday 5 October) is a 1920s Danish epic, “Saga Borgarættarinnar”, shot in Iceland, with stunning views of the recently restored landscape. For the musical accompaniment, composer Þórður Magnússon and Bjarni Frimann will come from Iceland, who will conduct an ensemble of nine elements.

Among the retrospectives will continue “Ruritania”, (films set in fantasy realms located in the Balkans) which also has parodies in the program, with great comedians such as Stan Laurel, Harold Lloyd and Charley Chase. Rediscoveries and new restorations complete the rich booklet, which also includes a tribute to the 90th anniversary of the Venice Film Festival, many travel films, documentaries on the eruptions of Etna in the early twenties of the twentieth century. Seminars, presentations, conferences, masterclasses make up the festival program, all finally in attendance, even if there will be a selection of online proposals.