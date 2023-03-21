A Colorado dentist was accused of fatally poisoning his wife, supposedly to go off with his lover, so he meticulously planned the crime, however, after investigations, he was exposed.

Aurora police launched an investigation into the woman’s suspicious death after James Toliver Craig, 45, took his wife, 43, to the hospital around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday because she had “strong headaches and dizziness.”

James Toliver Craig, 45, faces first-degree murder charges. https://t.co/K1XL3Wn16y — LiveNOW from FOX (@livenowfox) March 20, 2023

The wife’s condition deteriorated rapidly after arriving at the hospital, and she was placed on a ventilator in intensive care, where she was medically declared brain dead a short time later, police said.

Police determined the woman had been poisoned and a warrant for her arrest was obtained for first-degree murder after doctors made the decision to remove her from life support early Sunday morning.

Craig was arrested and booked into jail around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the statement.

“When suspicious details in this case came to light, our team of homicide officers and detectives worked tirelessly to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death,” Division Chief Mark Hildebrand said in the statement.

“It was quickly discovered that this was a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of the hard work of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit in solving this case and seeking justice for the victim,” he continued.

According to the investigation, Craig had searched online for “buy oleander”, considered to be the most poisonous plant in the world, “how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human” and “can arsenic be detected at autopsy?” and he accessed an article titled: “6 Deadly ‘Undetectable’ Poisons (and How to Detect Them)”.

