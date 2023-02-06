In the early hours of this Monday, a young man identified as Saúl Andrés Medina Corre lost his life.

The residents of the municipality of Timaná, Huila, woke up with unfortunate news due to the death of a 20-year-old young man in the middle of an accident that is being investigated by the authorities.

The incident occurred around 1:00 in the morning when the young Medina Correa was riding his motorcycle on 9th Street, where he ended up falling into the Timanejo River.

Units of the Timaná Volunteer Fire Department responded to the situation and after confirming the death of Saúl Andrés, notified the CTI of Pitalito so that they could proceed with the rigorous acts.

Before the death of the young man, the mayor of that municipality, Marco Artunduaga, sent a message of condolences to his loved ones.