A young man died from a cow in an accident in Valledupar

Jorge Luis Caro Silva, 21, died after crashing his motorcycle into a cow on a road in the village of El Perro, a rural area of ​​Valledupar.

The young man was apparently going to his place of residence when his vehicle was crossed, causing the traffic accident at approximately eight o’clock on Saturday night, according to the authorities.

The impact caused Caro Silva to be thrown from her motorcycle, suffering serious injuries to different parts of her body.

The citizens helped the young man and transferred him to the Sinais Vitais Clinic in the municipality of Bosconia, where hours later health professionals reported his death. His body was inspected and transferred to the Valledupar Legal Medicine headquarters by criminal experts.

It was learned from Jorge Luis Caro that he is a native of El Paso, but resided in the township of Guaymaral.

