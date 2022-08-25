Favor Igboh, 21, was an Italian citizen, residing in our province. He had asked a friend to film the fatal dive

LATHE Died drowned in Lake Como, without returning to the surface from that dive he had asked a boy to film with his smartphone. Thus went Favor Igboh, 21 years old. The tragedy happened on Monday, but only today it became known that the young man of Nigerian origin had Italian citizenship, resident in the province of Belluno, even though he had been living and working in England for some time. He had arrived on Lake Como together with a group of foreign tourists whom he had met in Venice.

On Monday afternoon he had dived into the lake from the jetty of the small town harbor. It was the very boy he had asked to film the scene who immediately sounded the alarm when he never saw Favor come back. He had no documents with him: his Italian passport was recovered by the carabinieri in a hostel in the Milanese area where he had slept the night between Sunday and Monday before arriving on Lake Como.

His “friends” did not know he was Italian and had indicated him as English: on the mobile there were no useful references to his identification, except for the notice of the reservation of a plane to Vienna and a ticket for a Liverpool home game. Today the boy’s father is expected in Como for recognition.