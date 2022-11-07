Home News A young man was injured with the scooter against a car
A young man was injured with the scooter against a car

BROWN. The impact with a car and the fall on the asphalt. An accident occurred on the afternoon of Monday 7 November in La Fredda, in Ruda, involving a car and a scooter. Riding the latter was a 25-year-old boy who crashed to the ground, sustaining serious injuries.

Having received the request for intervention, the nurses of the Sores station sent the crew of an ambulance from Cervignano del Friuli and the helicopter rescue to the scene. The young man was stabilized on the spot and subsequently transported by helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. The dynamics of the accident are still being examined by the police.

