A young man was killed on a terrace in Valledupar

Carlos Montero Landaeta, 23, was killed with a firearm, in events recorded in the La Ceiba neighborhood of Valledupar.

The murderers were two motorcycle subjects who approached the young man when he was with his brother doing work outside a house.

Faced with the attack, Carlos Montero ran and took refuge on the terrace of a neighboring house located at Carrera 35 with Calle 7a in the sector, where he was hit by criminals who finished him off with shots.

“We met with the owner of the house, who stated that at the moment when he was leaving his house in the direction of his work, he heard some shots in the corner of his house. Upon hearing these shots, he entered his home to take shelter, leaving the open gate, where one of the individuals who was fleeing enters,” the authorities reported.

The man, who was dressed in a yellow and green diver and blue shorts, was lying face down with injuries to different parts of his body.

Personnel from the Sijín of the National Police inspected the corpse and transferred it to Forensic Medicine.

With this case, there have been 71 violent deaths by firearms, knives and blunt force registered so far this year in Valledupar.

