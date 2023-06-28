Home » A young man was killed on a terrace in Valledupar
News

A young man was killed on a terrace in Valledupar

by admin
A young man was killed on a terrace in Valledupar

Carlos Montero Landaeta, 23, was killed with a firearm, in events recorded in the La Ceiba neighborhood of Valledupar.

The murderers were two motorcycle subjects who approached the young man when he was with his brother doing work outside a house.

Faced with the attack, Carlos Montero ran and took refuge on the terrace of a neighboring house located at Carrera 35 with Calle 7a in the sector, where he was hit by criminals who finished him off with shots.

“We met with the owner of the house, who stated that at the moment when he was leaving his house in the direction of his work, he heard some shots in the corner of his house. Upon hearing these shots, he entered his home to take shelter, leaving the open gate, where one of the individuals who was fleeing enters,” the authorities reported.

The man, who was dressed in a yellow and green diver and blue shorts, was lying face down with injuries to different parts of his body.

Personnel from the Sijín of the National Police inspected the corpse and transferred it to Forensic Medicine.

With this case, there have been 71 violent deaths by firearms, knives and blunt force registered so far this year in Valledupar.

See also  Vaccines, one million Novavax doses delivered to the Regions

You may also like

Live blog: ++ Stoltenberg: Don’t underestimate Russia ++

Subject is sentenced to 15 years in prison...

Water systems in Baudó schools

The province’s talent community construction site promotion meeting...

After the Wagner uprising: Front not affected in...

Villavicencio: “I hate criminals and I feel honored...

The Chinese company Baidu assures that its AI...

Münster – the start of the two-day farmers’...

Canadian Tiktoker Aaron Murphy gave away $250,000 in...

ICRC and CRUE train health personnel to strengthen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy