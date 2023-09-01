A young man who borrows money and does not pay it back, the maximum in the last 6 years… serious moral hazard

The interest rate of unpaid interest for people in their 20s who took out a small living expenses loan was 24.5%

Young people who have not paid even the interest of several thousand won↑

It was found that the number of people in their 20s who applied for workouts increased significantly. With personal rehabilitation and credit recovery in mind, moral hazard is becoming serious as they are degenerating into debtors who do not pay their debts by using various expedients.

According to data submitted by Rep. Seung-jae Choi of the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee on the 2nd from the Credit Recovery Committee, as of the first half of this year, 4,654 people in their 20s who were confirmed for principal reduction through personal workouts were counted. It more than doubled from the first half of 2018 (2,273), recording the highest number in the first half of the last six years.

The amount of debt confirmed for personal workout reduction was 41.013 billion won, more than three times higher than in the first half of 2018 (12 billion won).

Personal workout is a credit recovery system that reduces overdue interest and principal for debtors who have been in arrears for more than three months. An increasing number of young people are giving up on repayment due to high interest rates and high prices, and the increased employment threshold.

The problem is the moral harm of borrowers in their 20s. According to the Small Finance Promotion Agency, as of August, the unpaid interest rate for those in their 20s who received micro-living loans was 24.5%. Applying the loan interest rate (15.9% per annum) to the average loan amount of 610,000 won for small living expenses, the monthly interest is around 8,000 won. This means that the number of young people who have not paid interest even less than 10,000 won is increasing.

Some criticize that there are many young people who do not pay back the amount of thousands of won, rather than ‘not being able to pay it back’.

Indeed, expedients to avoid debt are on the rise. In various Internet communities, you can easily find a way to avoid debt. In addition to the credit recovery committee’s personal workout and personal rehabilitation, legal systems, special discounts from credit card companies, debt avoidance using family names, debt obligations and statute of limitations are shared.

Some argue that measures are urgently needed as the youth’s excessive debt and reduced ability to repay can lead to financial instability, contraction in consumption, and even a low birth rate. It is an opinion that a fundamental solution is needed to increase the repayment ability of the youth.

An official from the financial sector said, “We need to expand financial education to young people, such as financial knowledge and financial counseling.”

