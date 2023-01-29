The last thing Oswaldo Cubillos’ family knew was that he had gone out to meet a woman with whom he apparently had a relationship.

Relatives have been looking for the young Oswaldo Cubillos Pajoy since January 20 of this year, when the young man is a resident of the municipality of Baraya, Huila, he left for the capital of Huila to meet a woman.

Since then, the search for his relatives has been tireless and they have asked for help from the Huilense community and authorities to be able to find him quickly.

Today it was learned that members of the Army found the body of this 22-year-old young man, in the vicinity of the sector known as Paso Ancho in the town of Río Las Ceibas, jurisdiction of Neiva.

On the motives for the death of this young man, authorities are working to clarify it. His body was found in an advanced state of decomposition.