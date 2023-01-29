Home News A young man who disappeared from Neiva was found lifeless
News

A young man who disappeared from Neiva was found lifeless

by admin
A young man who disappeared from Neiva was found lifeless

The last thing Oswaldo Cubillos’ family knew was that he had gone out to meet a woman with whom he apparently had a relationship.

Relatives have been looking for the young Oswaldo Cubillos Pajoy since January 20 of this year, when the young man is a resident of the municipality of Baraya, Huila, he left for the capital of Huila to meet a woman.

Since then, the search for his relatives has been tireless and they have asked for help from the Huilense community and authorities to be able to find him quickly.

Today it was learned that members of the Army found the body of this 22-year-old young man, in the vicinity of the sector known as Paso Ancho in the town of Río Las Ceibas, jurisdiction of Neiva.

On the motives for the death of this young man, authorities are working to clarify it. His body was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

See also  Villa Papadopoli in Vittorio Veneto, 500 signatures to say "no" to the sale

You may also like

Perspective. Kiruna mess, colossal 45-year plan

The details of Gao Weidong’s case, the former...

Who is Regé-Jean Page, the most handsome man...

Silence will have Peace

Local optimization measures to ensure the demand for...

Maritime restriction continues due to strong breezes in...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal News Headlines 67...

Perspective. A journey to the bottom of the...

Rebelde en Sold Out: New dates for RBD...

During the Spring Festival holiday, our city’s retail...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy