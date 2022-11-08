The Guardia di Finanza of Pordenone arrested a young Italian who held 13 doses of cocaine, 37 grams of ketamine, 14 grams of marijuana and two bottles of amphetamines in his home.

The operation is part of a series of searches carried out by the soldiers of the Pordenone Group on delegation of the local Public Prosecutor’s Office at the end of an investigation which, last April, had led to the complaint of a drug dealer for the detention of almost 80 grams of drugs including cocaine, marijuana and hashish.

In the home of the young “trap” musician, located in San Martino al Tagliamento, the Fiamme Gialle found the four prohibited substances, including ketamine, notorious for being the drug used in “rave parties”.

The narcotics were subjected to seizure and the man, arrested, was taken, on the orders of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Pordenone, to the Udine prison.