A 22-year-old of Egyptian origin pulled the handbrake of the Reggio Calabria-Milan high-speed train, began to walk the road that runs alongside the A1 motorway at Casalpusterlengo and throw stones at cars: the budget is about thirty of vehicles hit, three people were injured, fortunately not seriously. The young man, in a strong state of alteration, before being immobilized with a taser was smeared in the throat with a cutter. He was taken by ambulance and hospitalized in the psychiatry ward of the Codogno hospital. He is guarded by policemen waiting for measures to be taken against him in accordance with the prosecutor’s office.

