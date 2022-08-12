Home News A1, blocks the high-speed train, gets off and throws stones at the cars: blocked with the taser
News

A1, blocks the high-speed train, gets off and throws stones at the cars: blocked with the taser

by admin
A1, blocks the high-speed train, gets off and throws stones at the cars: blocked with the taser

A 22-year-old of Egyptian origin pulled the handbrake of the Reggio Calabria-Milan high-speed train, began to walk the road that runs alongside the A1 motorway at Casalpusterlengo and throw stones at cars: the budget is about thirty of vehicles hit, three people were injured, fortunately not seriously. The young man, in a strong state of alteration, before being immobilized with a taser was smeared in the throat with a cutter. He was taken by ambulance and hospitalized in the psychiatry ward of the Codogno hospital. He is guarded by policemen waiting for measures to be taken against him in accordance with the prosecutor’s office.

00:25

See also  Draghi was negativized, he is already at work at Palazzo Chigi

You may also like

Press conference on the 12th: Chongqing adds 2+3...

“More taser for all”: the new slogan of...

Gourmet thieves: meat, cheese and cured meats stolen...

Stolen from Taranto, “Orfeo e le sirene” returns...

1 new confirmed case in Haikou, Hainan involves...

More Fun Gala 1st Chinese Filmmakers Camping Concert...

Grape Festival 2022 Artists in via Bettoja The...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan...

Elections, Segre: “Meloni remove the flame from the...

Hainan Chengmai County added 3 new confirmed cases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy