Autostrada del Sole blocked in the Arezzo stretch, between Monte San Savino and Arezzo due to clashes between Napoli and Roma fans. Traffic police patrols are at the scene.

At the moment the north lane of the Autosole is closed, but in all likelihood it will also be closed southbound. Heavy repercussions on traffic, particularly intense in this section.

“The fans got out of the cars – says a witness, Valeria Bellucci – they were in the middle of the highway, all hooded and dressed in dark. They had sticks and were throwing firecrackers and smoke bombs towards the service area. We managed to overtake them and we escaped . My husband and I were returning from a ski holiday, our children are also in the car, two small children. We were afraid that something might hit us and we left as quickly as possible”.