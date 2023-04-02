Tariffs will rise by up to 11.5 percent, explained Ulrike Weiß, head of the consumer protection department at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labour. The tariffs are increased for those contracts that contain a value adjustment clause. The value adjustment is linked to the consumer price index. The mobile phone providers A1 and Drei are increasing their tariffs by 8.5 to 11.5 percent. Magenta increases tariffs by up to 8.6 percent. Smaller providers often have no value adjustment clauses in their contracts. So nothing would change here.

