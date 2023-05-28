A16z Releases Anonymous Voting System For Ethereum From CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. A16z Releases Anonymous Voting System for Ethereum



Venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz, also known as A16z, has released a Solidity library that can be used for anonymous voting on . Called “Cicada,” the library prevents an individual voter’s choice from being known before voting is over. When combined with zero-knowledge group membership systems such as Semaphore, it also makes it possible to make the identity of the voter permanently unknowableaccording to a May 24 blog post by A16z engineer Michael Zhu.

