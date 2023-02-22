Home News A24/A25, made safe, Marsilio meets Commissioner Corsini – Abruzzo
Received assurances on the progress of the work

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, FEBRUARY 22 – The president of the Abruzzo Region, Marco Marsilio, met this morning in Rome, at the headquarters of the State Attorney’s Office, with the Commissioner for the safety of the A24 and A25 motorways, the lawyer Marco Corsini. During the meeting, Marsilio received reassurances on the progress of the seismic safety works on the two sections of the motorway and on the assignment, within the established times, of the contracts for the viaducts evaluated as priorities. (HANDLE).

