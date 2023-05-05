A31 will be completely closed at the weekend – Westfalen-Lippe – News

The closure is scheduled to run from 8 p.m. Friday evening to 9 p.m. Sunday evening. The reason for the compulsory break on the important north-south connection is that the power grid operator Amprion is laying new long-distance lines for wind power over the motorway.

Originally, the “Autobahn Westfalen” company also wanted to use the closure to rehabilitate lanes. But that won’t happen because of the weather. Therefore, the blocked area is now slightly smaller.