An aquaplaning accident on the A6 near Aurach still has serious consequences – not just for the driver. A 33-year-old is traveling with a van with several occupants. The van skids due to the rain, overturns on the embankment and remains on its side. Four occupants are injured. When the accident was recorded, it turned out that the transporter’s insurance cover had expired. In addition, four of the inmates did not have residence permits.

