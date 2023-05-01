A7 closure: lane to be released at 5 a.m. | > – News

Status: 04/30/2023 8:54 p.m A section of Autobahn 7 in Hamburg has been completely closed since Friday evening – and it will remain so until Monday morning. The background to the complete closure is the renewal of the ramp to the Elbe tunnel.

The 55-hour closure of the A7 is ongoing: since Friday, 10 p.m., the highway between the Hamburg-Heimfeld and Hamburg-Volkspark junctions has been completely closed in both directions. This means that the Elbe tunnel is also affected by the closure. The lockdown is expected to be lifted by 5 a.m. Monday morning. She assumes that this will be the case on time, said the project coordinator of Autobahn GmbH, Karina Fischer, to the NDR Hamburg Journal.

Despite the closure, the traffic situation has remained normal so far

Despite the full closure of Hamburg’s Elbe Tunnel, the traffic situation remained relatively calm over the weekend. “For the size of the blockage, the situation has really remained relatively relaxed, no worse than on a normal weekday,” said a spokeswoman for the traffic control center on Saturday afternoon. Only on the alternative routes at the Georgswerder Bogen in Wilhelmsburg and in Harburg was dense to stagnant traffic recorded. There was also temporary traffic on the A1 between the Norderelbbrücke and Stillhorn and the A21.

Ramp to the Elbe Tunnel will be renewed

The background to the complete closure is the renewal of the ramp to the Elbe tunnel, which the engineers call K30. The western part of the structure had already been put into operation in February 2022. Now the commissioning of the eastern part is to follow. The traffic routing will be modified during the closure. The new tunnel ramp is no longer supported by stilts, but lies on a heaped-up embankment. The structure was completed half a year earlier than planned, said a spokeswoman for Autobahn GmbH. With the commissioning, an auxiliary dam to the west for two southbound lanes will become superfluous.

During the full closure, new software is also to be activated on the traffic computer in the Elbe tunnel. In addition, to the north of the Elbe tunnel, the construction of the Altona noise protection tunnel is to be pushed ahead.

Recommended detours

Autobahn Nord GmbH advises motorists to avoid the closed section as much as possible. The most important alternative route for national traffic is the route via the A1, the A21 and the B205 between the Horster Dreieck and Neumünster-Süd.

Videos 1 Min The A7 is closed between Heimfeld and Volkspark in both directions until Monday morning. The reason for this is extensive construction work. 1 min

In addition to the official large-scale detour route, drivers destined for the west of Hamburg should take the following alternative route for a large-scale detour: from the A23 Pinneberg Nord via the Westring and the L103 to Altonaer Chaussee/Luruper Hauptstraße.

Also inner-city diversions

Alternatively, there are also detours through the city center: After leaving the A7 in Heimfeld, drivers heading in the direction of Flensburg can take the B73 and the B75 to the Elbe bridges. From there, continue on the B4 and via the Stellingen slip road back onto the A7. In the opposite direction, drivers should exit the A7 in Stellingen and follow the signs in the direction of Elbbrücken – via the B4 and the A1 it takes you back to the A7.

A7 full closure last in March

The A7 is one of the busiest autobahns in Germany. Around 120,000 vehicles pass through the Elbe Tunnel every day. It is the second complete closure of the A7 this year. In March, the motorway was closed due to a bridge demolition north of the Elbe tunnel.

See also The outbreak in China is expected to kill one million people, and Beijing plans to send the elderly who have not been vaccinated to shelters | Further information 3 Min In the video podcast from NDR Hamburg, Eva Tanski provides information about what’s going on in April in terms of traffic. 3 mins The reason is construction work. The closure has been in effect since 7 p.m. Friday evening. It should be lifted on Sunday at 10 p.m. more Traffic jams, construction sites, hazard warnings and obstructions on the roads – the current traffic situation in and around Hamburg. more A7 closure, construction sites or disruptions in the HVV: what’s going on in terms of traffic, the Stauschau, the new video podcast from NDR Hamburg, provides information. more The A7 in Hamburg is being expanded. > provides information about the construction project and the current traffic situation. more