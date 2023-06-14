Home » A7 in Hamburg: Northbound section closed | > – News
Status: 06/14/2023 10:00 p.m

After the A7 was completely closed in March and April, construction continues for the Altona noise protection cover. This week, on Thursday night, the northbound motorway between the Hamburg-Bahrenfeld and Volkspark junctions will again have to be closed.

Due to the construction work on the Altona noise protection cover, traffic will be restricted this week. Autobahn GmbH Nord announced this on Monday. The reason for this is that the entire traffic routing for the further construction work for the noise protection cover is being reorganized. The following restrictions are planned:

  • Wednesday, June 14, 10 p.m. to Thursday, June 15, 5 a.m.: Between Bahrenfeld and Volkspark, the A7 is closed to the north. After the Bahrenfeld exit, drivers can drive onto Von-Sauer-Straße, then turn left onto Bornkampsweg and drive along Schnackenburgallee to the Volkspark junction, where they can return to the A7.
  • Thursday, June 15, 9 p.m. to Friday, June 16, 5 a.m.: Between Bahrenfeld and Volkspark there is only one lane in the north.

A7 in Hamburg is one of the most used autobahn sections

The A7 in Hamburg is one of the most used autobahn sections in Germany. Around 152,000 vehicles are counted per day. According to forecasts, by 2025 there will be around 165,000. The construction work for Expansion of the A7on eight lanes are used to in Altona, Theses and Schnelsen to build so-called motorway covers for noise protection.

In June there are road closures and replacement services on some S-Bahn and U-Bahn lines. Various roads will also be closed for the Ironman, the half marathon and the Hafencity Run.
Traffic jam in front of the Elbe Tunnel in Hamburg © dpa-Bildfunk Photo: Bodo Marks

Traffic jams, construction sites, hazard warnings and obstructions on the roads – the current traffic situation in and around Hamburg.
The computer graphics show what the widened Langenfeld Bridge in Hamburg should look like.

The A7 in Hamburg is being expanded. > provides information about the construction project and the current traffic situation.
NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 06/14/2023 | 13:00 ‘O clock

NDR Logo

