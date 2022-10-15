A packed council chamber in Ponte nelle Alpi for the grand finale of “Aaa Offesi”: the project, during the summer, involved associations, fractional committees, volunteers and about twenty young people from the communities of Ponte nelle Alpi and Soverzene committed to promoting collectivity.

The boys were coordinated by the Esse cooperative and, under the watchful eye of professionals and volunteers of the area, they carried out creative workshops of photography, maintenance in the villages, urban decoration works and arrangement of benches. Each young man was engaged for up to 15 days.

In this context, the municipal councilor in charge of youth policies, Sabrina Dassiè, remarked to the families and parents present “the importance of these activities, the growth of young people, the civic value of committing oneself to one’s own territory”. The initiative was attended by the mayors of Ponte nelle Alpi (Paolo Vendramini) and Soverzene (Gianni Burigo), the deputy mayor Lucia Da Rold and the councilor Andrea Pontello.

Each of the participants was given a certificate of merit that can be used as school credit, as well as a bonus of 50 euros. For their part, as a sign of thanks, the young protagonists gave the administrations a photographic book, signed by all, which represents the work done in the individual hamlets. The appointment will return next year for children aged 14 to 18 residing in the two communities.