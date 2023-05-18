Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Additional Secretary Aamir Mehmood Kayani is expected to announce his resignation from PTI in a press conference today.

Aamir Mehmood Kayani is one of the close associates of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, he was elected MNA from NA-61 on Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket.

Aamir Kayani has also been the Central General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf and the President of North Punjab.