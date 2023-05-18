Home » Aamir Mehmood Kayani is expected to announce his resignation from PTI in a press conference today
News

Aamir Mehmood Kayani is expected to announce his resignation from PTI in a press conference today

by admin
Aamir Mehmood Kayani is expected to announce his resignation from PTI in a press conference today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Additional Secretary Aamir Mehmood Kayani is expected to announce his resignation from PTI in a press conference today.
Web Desk: According to sources, PTI leader Aamir Mehmood will hold a press conference this evening in which he may officially announce his separation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.
Aamir Mehmood Kayani is one of the close associates of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, he was elected MNA from NA-61 on Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket.
Aamir Kayani has also been the Central General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf and the President of North Punjab.

See also  Covid, closes Ippocrateorg: too many doctors suspended because they are not vaccinated

You may also like

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to...

They ask for prison for a man who...

Changsha has become a popular destination for cultural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy