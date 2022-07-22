Aaron Schuman is a 45 year old American photographer living in the UK. The latest book of him, Sonata (Mack), is a collection of images taken up and down Italy in the last four years. Their sequence follows the three movements of a sonata: a beginning, a sort of prologue, then an andante and finally a fortissimo to close. The initial epigraph is by Wolfgang Goethe, perhaps the most illustrious of the travelers on the Grand tour who discovered unknown light, colors and scents in Italy at the end of the eighteenth century. Goethe speaks of “sensory impressions” rather than picturesque landscapes or monuments, and that sense of openness to the outside, so typically romantic and apparently devoid of visual or cultural superstructures, also seems to guide Schuman’s eyes in capturing his ” Italian impressions.

It is no coincidence that the first image of the book is the eyes of Saint Lucia, offered to the viewer on a cup, with the flickering flame of the holy spirit. They are both her eyes as her photographer, Schuman explains, and the eyes of those who look at her work. The symbol of the martyrdom of Saint Lucia becomes an invitation to break away from an obvious vision, from the more or less conscious visual clichés that everyone has about Italy. Italians included. Schuman says he was in Italy for the first time when he was very young. His parents, thanks to an exchange of houses, took him to Venice. He was too young to understand where he was but he remembers colors, smells, sensations, and that kind of “sensory impressions” came back to look for them as an adult, and as a photographer, traveling around Italy from north to south.

Schuman cannot fail to photograph works of art but always chooses an unexpected angle. Of the Madonna of the pilgrims by Caravaggio chooses a lower right corner: a detail of the penitent’s dirty feet and the marble frame in which the altarpiece is inserted in the basilica of Sant’Agostino in Rome. We see only a fragment of Caravaggio’s painting that becomes pure matter, like the walls of the church that houses it. Titian’s painting is also an oily material, in the Danae photographed with grazing light in Naples, at the Capodimonte museum. The sensuality of the naked figure mixes with the sensuality of the solidified color on the canvas that Schuman chooses to favor over the whole of the painting. It is interesting to note that the only human presences in Schuman’s Italian photos are those offered by images: paintings, photographs, soccer posters or posters of naked women hanging in a barber’s shop, dusty busts, statues. Schuman does not directly seek the presence of human beings but follows their tracks through a landscape that has been forged by man for millennia.

The “impressions of the senses” come not only from the art or from the silver reflections of the olive leaves that Schuman photographs in a sparkling black and white, but also from four packets of potato chips hanging in the window of a Palermo bar. Only trivial objects appear in the author’s composition: packets of chips, bottles of fruit juice, part of a display for chewing gum and those metal containers for paper napkins typical of Italian bars. From the window you can glimpse an urban landscape that has nothing particularly picturesque or recognizable; yet the light that passes through the glass, the glare on the packs of chips, that slightly dusty air of gaiety that certain old shop windows have, tell us that we could only be in Italy.

The book ends with the black and white image of a night sky that can be glimpsed among the branches next to the epigraph “Et in Arcadia Ego”. After so much light, so much nature and so many signs of human ingenuity and work, the vision of this paradise on earth that is Italy ends with a memento mori that has nothing disturbing or terrible, it is only a fact of done. Et in Arcadia Ego, “Even me in Arcadia” is the engraving that appears under the skull observed by two amazed shepherds in a painting by Guercino from the early decades of the seventeenth century. The lunar sky captured by Schuman evokes that twilight that can be guessed among the branches in that painting by Guercino, nature caught in its infinite cycle of birth, death and resurrection.