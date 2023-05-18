Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

Hespress – Hamza Fawzi

The appearance of MP Al-Nuzha Abakarim during the oral questions session in Bahr this week in a wheelchair sparked widespread debate about the lack of access for people with special needs in parliament.

The head of the Socialist Team, Abd al-Rahim Shaheed, considered that the reason for the absence of Representative Abakarim for up to six months from parliament is the “absence of access for people with special needs,” which he described as a “major scandal.”

The justifications for the Presidency of the House of Representatives stated that “the legislative institution has access outside the dome,” and the opposition teams demanded that they be acquainted with it.

Al-Nuzha Abakarim, a parliamentary deputy for the Socialist Union of Popular Forces Party in the House of Representatives, said in this regard: “During the six-month period in which I did not attend Parliament, no one from the Parliament’s administration contacted me to inquire about my health status, as I was giving the necessary medical evidence, as well. Months ago, in a correspondence addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, through the Socialist Team, I expressed that I am ready to attend, even in a wheelchair. However, after a long wait, I came to be surprised that the issue of accessibility had not been dealt with as it was supposed to.

Abakarim added in a statement to Hespress: “Immediately after the issue was raised by the head of the Socialist Team – the Federal Opposition as a point of order, I reached a verbal apology from the session president (deputy speaker of the council), while the response of the council’s office, which the session president read directly after he received it in writing For me, it was wrong, given that access is not provided upon request, as stated in the response, insofar as the law requires that it be fixed and permanent in Parliament as a public institution.

And the deputy of the Socialist Union of Popular Forces party went on to say that she did not stop working completely during the six-month period, as she continued to follow the sessions and work remotely, considering at the same time that “the failure to provide access from the institution of Parliament is unfortunate,” and she hopes that “the office will speed up The Council will rectify this matter in coordination with the government, which is supposed to provide and program sufficient financial funds to achieve this purpose.

The author of Hespress concluded that the problem was not in the wheelchair, but the difficulties she faced in this temporary experience made it clear to her that most of the problems she currently faces lie mainly in the absence of accessibility that facilitates her performance of her duties.