Abbadia Lariana accident today, car hits a motorcycle: a 26-year-old died

A 26-year-old who was riding a motorcycle died in a dramatic road accident that took place in Abbadia Lariana.

Of Ilaria Minucci Published June 20, 2023

A tragic road accident occurred in Abbadia Lariana, in the province of Lecco, where the crash between a car and a motorbike caused the death of a 26-year-old boy.

Accident in Abbadia Lariana, crash between a motorcycle and a car: a 26-year-old centaur died

On the afternoon of Monday 19 June, a dramatic accident took place in Abbadia Lariana, in the province of Lecco, when a motorbike and a car collided with each other on the Provincial Road 72 of Lake Como.

The centaur was riding his scooter when he was hit by a car that was making a turn. The collision threw the motorcyclist to the ground who died instantly.

Dynamics of the fatal accident

Based on the reconstructions carried out so far, the accident took place in the stretch of via Nazionale of the provincial road that crosses the coastal town. On the spot, the doctors promptly went on board an Areu medical vehicle with the volunteers of the Mandello Alpine troops and the men of the traffic police.

The paramedics tried to provide assistance to the 26-year-old motorcyclist originally from Vimercate, in the province of Monza, who was found lifeless on the asphalt. Despite attempts to revive the young man, the centaur was pronounced dead at the scene.

In order to allow rescuers to act safely and carry out the necessary surveys, the men of the road closed the SP 72 to transit for over an hour, severely impacting the road network.