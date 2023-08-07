Abbottabad, Devotees begged for their needs by punching coins on the ancient tree

Web Desk: Hidden from the eyes of the people, the devotees started asking for their needs and desires by throwing coins on the tree in front of the 250-year-old shrine. After the APS Peshawar tragedy, the security arrangements were tightened, making it difficult for people to access the shrine. About 250 years old shrine in the premises of Abbottabad’s ancient educational institution APS, which is hidden from the eyes of the public and very few people have information about this shrine. But a part of Mirpur was named as Mayandi Seri which is still there today.

Mian Sahib was one of the descendants of Ziarat Kaka Khel in Nowshera or had received spiritual blessings from him. During the time of the Durrani kings, Mian Sahib came here in connection with the propagation of Islam and died here in 1771 and was buried here. In the past when this shrine was open, devotees used to come here from distant areas and the new They used to cook yellow parathas and keep them here. Till 2014, APS students living in the hostel used to eat these parathas. It is that there is an old tree near the shrine on which the devotees used to stick nails as well as currency coins to fulfill their wishes. have been

Narrating the history of these currency coins and pegs, writer and poet Syed Majid Shah said that Aurangzeb, a resident of Nawan Shahr, started hammering coins and nails on this tree. This was in the 1980s. That whoever does this, Allah will reward him with wealth. Later, the devotees who came to the shrine also started throwing nails and currency coins. Now no one has access to this shrine, while school teachers and students can go to this shrine. But they are also not equal.

The historic shrine is still in pristine condition and there are different colored cloths hanging on and around it which are also known as shrine flags. Since this shrine is inside the ancient educational institution APS, security is also tight even here. Due to the strictness, no one has access. Local people say that this shrine should be moved outside the premises of the educational institution so that people can come here. And according to the elders, people with pain in knees and bones used to come here and there was Faiz or B too. Not only the condition of this shrine needs to be improved but also it should be moved outside the premises of the educational institution so that people can come here.

Related