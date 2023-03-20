In Abbottabad, 10 people were killed as a result of firing on the vehicle of PTI Tehsil Chairman Haveliyan Atif Munsif.

Web Desk: According to the police, several of PTI leader Atif Munsif’s guards including his guards were targeted.

The police said that the bodies are being shifted to the hospital. According to the DPO, there were 8 people in the vehicle while the vehicle was completely burnt in the attack. The presence of Atif Munsif in the vehicle was confirmed by the DPO.

A terrible fire broke out in the vehicle of Tehsil Chairman Atif Munsif near Havelian Langra. As soon as the rescue control room was informed, the rescue fire vehicle and 5 ambulances reached the spot.

10 people including Tehsil Chairman Atif Munsif died as a result of firing and fire in the vehicle.