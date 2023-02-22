The plan establishes that the health, energy and agricultural sectors will be the pillars of the program that seeks to “transit from an extractivist economy to a productive and sustainable knowledge economy.”

DIARIO DEL HUILA, ECONOMY

By: Gloria Camargo

Headed by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, the national government announced the project called “Reindustrialization Policy”, it was announced that it will seek to take Colombia from an “extractivist economy to a knowledge economy, productive and sustainable”.

According to the portfolio, the objectives are: to close productivity gaps, strengthen production chains and investment, diversify and sophisticate the domestic and exportable supply, and deepen integration with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Energy

The Reindustrialization Policy project indicates that “specific strategic bets will be made to promote the development of the country, targeting sectors that for years were wasted despite Colombia’s potential.”

The first of these refers to the energy transition. In which it has been established that “decarbonization and the reduction of economic dependence on oil and coal will be supported, creating new sources of production of goods and services that will reconfigure the productive matrix by integrating alternative energies.”

Faced with this, Luz Mila Moyano Vargas, Executive Director of Combustibles del Sur, Combusur, indicated that in the first place it must be taken into account that “the transition cannot be made overnight. Yes, the tendency is for us to adjust to the energy transition, but the question is that Colombia lives off the resources that come from exploration and crude oil royalties, so what is going to happen?” she inquired.

On the other hand, the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendoza, explained that this plan also aims to achieve an accelerated energy transition, together with the “decarbonization of the productive matrix with technology and permanent analysis of sectoral dynamics and regional”.

Agroindustry

In this aspect, where food sovereignty is also included, the portfolio pointed out that “it will promote agricultural production by improving rural mini-chains where digital agriculture and ecological restoration will be bets for the industrial endowment of a modern field, inclusive in the social and full use of technology.

Regarding this, the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendoza, said that said project is due to a need for the development of the country.

“The Reindustrialization Policy proposes the strengthening of the business and commercial system from within, without fear of adopting measures to favor smaller, formal and informal companies,” he stated.

In addition to this, Juan Pulgarín Acosta, Legal Adviser for Entrepreneurships, Companies and Boards of Directors, “we need politicians who are committed to the economic growth of the country, only in this way can sustainable well-being and opportunities be generated for the people, for the youth, for the citizens. Colombia needs more companies and free markets”.

Business tissue

In addition, María Fernanda Valdés, Vice Minister of Business Development, established that these approaches are inclined towards prioritizing five productive bets from the territories, “taking into account that this is where productive development happens.”

The official added that the measures have been based on recognizing the structural heterogeneity, and highlighting the popular economy

With reference to the so-called business fabrics, Valdés also explained that “for this reason the implementation of their proposals and those of the business fabric of the regions will be supported.”

Other sectors

Finally, the Ministry pointed out that work will also be done on the reindustrialization of the health sector, which will seek for the country to develop and strengthen its “local production capacity of active excipients, medicines, vaccines, devices, and parts for medical devices.”

Added to this and at the same time, actions will continue to be developed concerning the Sectoral Climate Change Comprehensive Management Plan, “recommending actions for sustainable production and deforestation control,” said the vice minister, Valdés.

Panorama regional

In the regional case, Juan Pablo Puentes Vargas, a lawyer specializing in technology management issues and business legal advisor, referred to how this plan would be translated in Huila.

“I believe that the initiatives that aim at reindustrialization as a general concept are positive, because undoubtedly a country like Colombia will not be able to develop if it does not develop its industry,” he said.

At the same time, he indicated that “particularly the industry has several problems that if they are not attacked from the root will end up affecting the project, to mention two: the first is the cost of public services and particularly the issue of energy.”

A measure that also greatly affects the industrial sector, “if there is no clear and serious policy that translates into a decrease in energy costs for the industrial sector, then growth will be slow. The other important aspect that must be worked on is the issue of Free Trade Agreements, but particularly with the United States and the European Union,” said Puentes Vargas.

According to the professional, this situation has been decisive in the “deindustrialization process, because in the last decades it has been due to the economic opening and particularly in the last 10 years with the competition with the Free Trade Agreements, because the national industry competes with the industry of the United States or the European Union, we are clearly not on equal terms for various reasons, among other issues due to energy costs”.

It should be remembered that Europe is currently undergoing a de-industrialization process, precisely due to energy costs, particularly the cost of gas, which they normally imported mainly from Russia, but also due to the issue of subsidies.

local challenges

Faced with the challenges in Huila, the business legal advisor indicated that although the policy is proposed at the national level, it is possible to apply it to the needs and requirements of the department.

For this reason, he proposed that, first of all, the main potentialities of the region at an industrial level should be identified, “for example, the issue of phosphates in the north of Huila, which has been talked about for many years as a plant of fertilizers”, he pointed out while talking about the transformation of products such as cocoa and coffee.

“Likewise, work must be done on all infrastructures, but also seek to direct before the National Government, the prioritization of urgent infrastructures that have been on pause for a long time, such as the issue of access to the Pacific, the exit to the eastern plains on the Colombia to La Uribe road. These are issues that require the national contest but that from the regional level can work to manage. Additionally, there are other things that may be strictly regional and local policies or powers, such as incentives for industry, tax incentives, scientific and technological research incentives, among others. Let’s say that despite what is a limited scope from the regional and local, initiatives can be taken that contribute towards the industrialization of the region that needs it so much ”, he concluded.

Faced with this last concept, the national government pointed out that in terms of functional infrastructure and connectivity, “strategies will be designed to increase the participation of companies and regional production units of all segments in functional infrastructure projects, connectivity and socioeconomic”.

In addition, institutional efforts will be articulated for the construction of corridors that materialize the physical, multimodal transport and economic integration in the border regions.

Meanwhile and jointly, actions will be carried out aimed at diversifying and differentiating the export offer through goods and services with the highest added value in each of the country’s regions. “We are determined to create wealth, reduce inequalities and create productive jobs and we will achieve this with the unprecedented articulation and work of the entire national government”, concluded Umaña.

And the principal?

The portfolio finally explained that the capital and financing for this macroeconomic project will have a financial muscle that will be built together with the entire society. Reason for which it has been established that public and mixed economy companies will be sought to invest in new technologies.

The development banks will also focus “financing efforts on infrastructure projects that mark the transformation of production and internationalization.”

There will be an update regarding the financing schemes, especially those that are intended for early-stage ventures, that is, pre-seed, seed, launch and scaling stages.

And finally, a financial inclusion program will be developed and executed, as Diario del Huila had anticipated in an exclusive interview with Carlos Acero, president of Confecoop, so that the popular economy is in charge of granting ‘nanocredits’, that is, without need to present the necessary guarantees of traditional banking.