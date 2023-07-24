Home » ABDA against medical cannabis law
ABDA against medical cannabis law

ABDA against medical cannabis law

The bill also includes regulations on medicinal cannabis. Accordingly, it is planned to regulate the sale of the drug for medical purposes in an extra law. The ABDA has now rejected these plans. Cannabis for medical purposes is a medicinal product that is subject to the regulations of the Medicines Act. In this respect, “no parallel regulations in a medical cannabis law” are necessary. As a result, there is a risk that medical cannabis will be classified “as an independent product and thus as a non-medicinal product”. In addition, this would create a contradiction to overriding EU law. “This classification could also mean that medicinal cannabis can no longer be marketed in pharmacies as a non-medicinal product,” the ABDA warned in its statement. If there is a need for regulation for medical cannabis, the professional association called for this to be regulated by supplements to the Medicines Act and the statutory ordinances based on it.

