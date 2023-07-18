Abdullah Al-Baqali writes: Hadith of the day

2023 Jul 18 – modified on

An obscure and emergency Spanish party, hostile to Morocco, is trying to revive its low political competitiveness by throwing our country into the electoral process. For this country’s neighbor and strategic partner.







This party here is not satisfied with insulting the Spanish voter, who alone has the freedom of will and choice for the political show that he wants He convinces him and interacts with his expectations, but manages his electoral deficit and the weakness of his reference argument that did not keep pace with the transformations of Spanish society. , but more than insulting the Spanish citizen and his competitors in the electoral arena outside the rules and ethics of honest competition by insulting To the symbols of our country’s sovereignty, which are an integral part of our nation’s rooted and renewed constants, namely The highest and most prevented from plotting plotters.

Our country, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God protect him, made it non-interference in the internal affairs of sister countries A friend, and even one that exchanges neighbors for hostility, is an authentic diplomatic creed out of respect for the sovereignty of these countries and in appreciation of the wills of their peoples. .

But we respond to those who forced us into the affairs of his country, that the Spanish citizen known for his political intelligence and continuous aspiration To the best and to the future, and his victory for the ladder that carries prosperity will not accept to mortgage Spain with outdated regressive offers Wasting the balance of strong gains between the two kingdoms, and not in line with his desire for good neighborliness, common growth, and investment Promising opportunities for progress between the two brotherly countries that are destined for the future.

Abdullah Al-Baqali

