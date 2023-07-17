Abdullah Al-Baqali writes today’s hadith

Electronic science – written by Abdullah Al-Baqali

Talking about the fishing agreement between Morocco and the European Union requires an acceptable level of frankness Clarity. The validity period is specified in the agreement itself, and in light of that, there can be no talk of continuing the validity Its effect is only as a matter of agreement on a specific transitional stage that paves the way for renewing the signature after passing a course negotiations successfully.

Morocco is not responsible for not being able to renew the signature on the agreement, but the European Union system is Responsible for that, because of the pebbles that the European Court of Justice put in the shoes of the European Union Commission, By issuing a judicial ruling whose justifications and reasons are not strong enough to stand up to the truth as it is in reality . We are certain that the European judicial decision was and still is a purely political decision aimed at undermining The European Union’s relations with a strong partner.

Today, when the agreement’s validity period expires, and it is agreed to continue its validity for a temporary period, The Commission of the European Union is required to address the imbalances and breaches that have penetrated into the European system, and Drying it from narrow political calculations, which succeeded in using the European judiciary to achieve its goals. It is certain that the European Union countries are invited in this regard to follow the example of what happened in the United Kingdom, where The British judiciary issued a judicial ruling in the same case in which the European judiciary issued a contrary ruling Contradictory, and of course no one can challenge the credibility of the British judiciary.

We will wait until after the appeal judgment by the European Court of Justice in your appeal The European Union Commission, to determine the fate of this agreement, but the final judgment issued by the conviction of the Moroccan people As a whole, Morocco is one, and Morocco’s sovereignty is not negotiable or barterable No to bidding, and therefore the fate of the agreement is mainly and decisively linked to the conviction of the Moroccan people Not political decisions issued from here or there.

To communicate with the author: [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

