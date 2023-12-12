Abinader creates anti-fraud unit; will investigate crimes against the State | AlMomento.net

President Abinader Announces Creation of Anti-Fraud Unit

SANTO DOMINGO – President Luis Abinader announced the creation of an anti-fraud unit on Monday to investigate cases of fraud against the state. The announcement was made during the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention, via video, where President Abinader also highlighted the formation of a legal team to recover illicitly diverted public funds.

President Abinader emphasized the efforts his government has made against corruption, including the modernization of the Public Procurement Law and the creation of laws to extinguish the ownership of illicit assets and manage assets confiscated from drug trafficking.

In his address, President Abinader stated, “Although it is only a beginning, we must continue because corruption not only slows down the progress of nations but also perpetuates inequality and social injustice. Therefore, as president, I will not spare any effort alongside you to create the conditions that allow sustainable development with integrity.”

The establishment of an anti-fraud unit is a significant step in the government’s fight against corruption and marks a commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the interests of the state. The unit will work to investigate and prosecute cases of fraud, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

President Abinader’s announcement demonstrates his administration’s determination to tackle corruption and create a more transparent and accountable government. The formation of the anti-fraud unit and legal team signifies a proactive approach to recovering misappropriated public funds and preventing future instances of fraud.

The establishment of these initiatives is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to promoting good governance and fostering sustainable development with integrity. As President Abinader stated, “I will not spare any effort to create the conditions that allow us to develop sustainably with integrity.”

The creation of the anti-fraud unit and legal team represents a positive step toward combating corruption and building a more just and equitable society. President Abinader’s commitment to this cause is commendable, and it is hoped that these initiatives will lead to tangible improvements in the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

We look forward to witnessing the impact of these initiatives and the positive changes they will bring to the Dominican Republic.

