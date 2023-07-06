Abodi, ‘Sport and Health appointments as soon as possible’ – Sport

(ANSA) – ROME, JULY 06 – “The appointments of Sport and Health? As soon as possible, but for now there is no news“. So the minister for sport and youth, Andrea Abodi, on the sidelines of the Mission Italy event on the renewal of the top management of the sports body. “Today there will be a Council of Ministers, but we won’t talk about it because it’s not a CDM issue”, he concluded. (HANDLE).



