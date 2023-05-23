Abodi, sports reform? Costs and interlocutors are increasing – Sport

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 23 – “The reform of sport? An 8-10% additional cost is estimated for ASD and SSD. And this is not the only problem”. The president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, spoke about it during the press conference following today’s council. “With the reform, the system certainly benefits in terms of protection, it meets people’s rights and retains them – he added – having said that, the historical economic context is very complicated. I would have made sure that state protections were guaranteed for a longer period, for example, but the thing that worries the most is the frightening interlocution that grassroots sport managers will be forced to have from July 1”.



Then he concluded by speaking of a letter from Abodi read in the Giunta: “A letter of fundamental importance regarding the review of the financial aspects of Coni. We have been stuck in single digits since 2018 and you know what happened. We expect a different role for Coni in criteria for allocating funding and in the question relating to the register” “We ask for nothing more and nothing less than what the CIP has. But there is complete willingness to resolve this question – added the minister -, which no one thought was so complicated to recognize and that is taking away so much energy”. (HANDLE).

