Abortion in Croatia: the fear of becoming like Poland / Croatia / Areas / Home





On paper, Croatian women have the right to an abortion. In practice it has become much more difficult. 59% of gynecologists refuse to perform abortions forcing women to travel to neighboring countries, Slovenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina

(Originally posted by Balkan Insight )

Mirela Čavajda was far from becoming a public figure when she recounted more than a year ago how she was denied access to abortion.

At the end of May, however, the yoga teacher from Zagreb was awarded the title “Woman of the Year by the City Council of the Croatian capital, in a case that has inflamed the recent debate on the right to abortion within the Catholic-majority country, a right enshrined in law but too often denied in practice.

Under Croatian law, abortion is permitted up to the tenth week of pregnancy, but in reality accessing the procedure is difficult in a territory where: 59% of gynecologists refuse to perform an abortion, the economic costs can being sizeable and conservative mentality, especially in small towns, leads to the risk of stigmatization of women.

The problem has become so serious that some women, in order to have access to voluntary abortion, have been forced to travel to the neighboring countries, Slovenia and Bosnia Herzegovina.

Some doctors and women’s rights activists fear that Croatia will begin to follow the lead of Poland, where abortion is prohibited by law except in cases where the life or health of the woman is in danger or if the pregnancy is consequential to rape or incest. And even in these circumstances, considerable obstacles remain.

“I am fighting with all my heart not to make us like Poland, where women have to go to German clinics across the border,” said Dr. Jasenka Grujić, a specialist gynecologist. “This is slowly happening to us too.”

Recognition of women’s struggle

39-year-old Čavajda was rejected by four Zagreb hospitals when she tried to get an abortion, after discovering that the fetus she was carrying had a brain tumor and little chance of survival. Lei čavajda was 24 weeks pregnant but Croatian law includes some exceptions to the 10-week rule in specific cases.

Only after he made the incident public, sparking protests in his support, did a seven-member health commission approve his request.

At the end of April this year, the Zagreb City Council, led by a centre-left coalition, named Čavajda Zagreb’s Woman of the Year, an award that goes to those who have made an important contribution to equality gender and women’s rights.

Council members of the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), the party that holds the majority at the national level, opposed the decision.

“If the opposition cannot understand why Čavajda should receive the prize, I cannot explain it to them,” said Zagreb mayor Tomislav Tomašević.

Davorka Moslavac Forjan, a member of the Council of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), traditionally the main rival of the HDZ, said that Čavajda was nominated for “the difficult experience she had gone through and the way the health system wanted by the HDZ, he had devoured it and then spat it out”.

Čavajda received the award on May 31, but it remains to be seen whether this gesture will lead to any major changes.

Conscious objection

In Croatia, 7712 abortions were performed in 2021, of which at least 40% were due to medical complications affecting the fetus. About 35% were made at the woman’s request. Only public clinics and hospitals are licensed to conduct the procedure.

However, gynecologist Jasenka Grujić said that the data does not reflect how many Croatian women actually try to get an abortion, as many end up having the procedure elsewhere, as she told BIRN: “I can attest to this because I work in a private clinic and I send my patients to Slovenia”.

The problem, in many cases, is the unavailability of qualified doctors to perform an abortion.

According to Croatian health law of 2002, a doctor has the right to refuse to implement the procedure on the basis of “ethical, religious or moral” reasons (conscientious objection); demonstrating that his refusal does not put the patient’s life at risk, who is sent to be treated by another doctor.

To date, for example, out of 22 gynecologists at the public hospital in the area east of Osijek, 17 declare themselves conscientious objectors. In Croatia’s second largest city, Split, 26 out of 32 gynecologists in public hospitals refuse to carry out abortions. In some smaller cities the situation is even more dramatic. In Našice, for example, in eastern Croatia, none of the five gynecologists in the public clinic perform abortions.

In the “Clinic for diseases of women and childbirth” (KBC ) of Zagreb, 45 specialists in gynecology and obstetrics are employed, and of these 36 are conscientious objectors to the termination of pregnancy requested by the patient.

The data from Rijeka, a traditionally more liberal city on the northern coast, is very significant, where none of the 24 gynecologists in the public hospital refuses to perform an abortion.

Overall, 59% of gynecologists in Croatia refuse to perform this procedure. For comparison, the percentage in Slovenia – also a predominantly Catholic country – stands at 3%.

Sanja Cesar, of the directorate of the “Center for Education, Consulting and Research” (CESI ) stated that some doctors are under severe public pressure. “We have senior executives at hospitals, professional bodies and medical schools who continue to declare abortion to be homicide. This puts so much pressure on doctors,” Cesar told BIRN.

“Of course, a young doctor whose career depends on it will not put himself in a position that could prevent him from accessing professional training or expose him to further pressure. We already know this happens.”

Dr. Grujić also stressed that while the law requires objecting doctors to refer their patients to another professional capable of performing the procedure, “this is not done.”

Cesar also highlights the influence of the Catholic Church in Croatia, which has grown considerably since the collapse of socialist Yugoslavia in the war of the 1990s and since Croatia became an independent state. In ensuring that the laws are implemented, public institutions should play “a decisive role” regardless of the views of the church or conservative groups, Cesar told BIRN.

Nightmares

Another binding factor, in addition to a majority of objecting doctors, is the fact that abortion is not a free service.

Each hospital sets its own tariff, which is almost always around 400 euros. A significant sum for a woman who, for example, should decide to terminate her pregnancy due to personal economic difficulties.

Another issue is the relatively rare use of medical abortion, in which specific drugs are used to terminate the pregnancy instead of an intervention. A procedure therefore cheaper and less invasive.

The public hospital in Rijeka, for example, has been performing medical abortions since 2015 but the same procedure is not available in Osijek.

Jasenka Grujić argues that these constraints can lead to chilling results and recounted the case of a 16-year-old pregnant girl, to whom a private gynecologist suggested she get an abortion from a “good friend who does it at home for very little money.”

“I had nightmares about her for a year,” Grujić said, “I sent her to Slovenia, where she terminated her pregnancy without any problems.”

Sanja Cesar says Croatia has seen a failure to implement the law and international standards. He stated that the government “leaves everything in the hands of the hospitals” and asserts that it is the responsibility of the hospital director.

Furthermore, the government fails to monitor hospitals, says Cesar: “Because even those in government share similar positions on the issue of abortion, as well as being under constant pressure from the Church and various groups. A situation that could be resolved, if only there was the will to do so…”.

Have you thought about a subscription to OBC Transeuropa? You will support our work and receive preview articles and more content. Subscribers to OBCT!

Comments, as far as possible, are screened by our staff before being made public. The time required for this operation can vary. Go to our policy

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

blog comments powered by