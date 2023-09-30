Abortion: one year since decriminalization

Casa Útera is a Pereira group open to all genders, where all people who need some type of help or guidance in different matters of psychological, sexual, reproductive, rights and many other matters come there. The group has been providing strong support for women who do not wish to continue with their pregnancy for a year.

This is how she has received a call from several women to support their right to abort. From Útera Casa Feminista, Laura Muñoz, its co-founder, explains with concern that they have five testimonies of the unkind ways in which women who have had their pregnancy terminated were treated in the public network of Pereira and in a private clinic in the city. who already have two records.

No to obstetric violence

Last July, the Constitutional Court ruled against what is called obstetric violence, such as mistreatment by healthcare personnel at the time of childbirth, but in the case of women who do not want to give birth, it can be perfectly applied. .

The representative of Útera relates: “We have not registered cases that deny care, but this is done in an extremely violent manner and following protocols very different from those that are established.” They have identified this violence in five points such as: words; This is not a game, you are here to abort, open those legs wide; The second thing is that the care is hospitalized, “it doesn’t seem to us that someone should be hospitalized for two days for an abortion in the first trimester, it doesn’t make any sense.” The third point reported is the time it takes to do the first ultrasound.

Trans men also embraced this cause as their own.

“The specific case is that of a girl who arrives and they tell her that she has to wait for the transvaginal ultrasound and she says okay, but the wait was five days and the abortion is an emergency, as was stated in the Sentence, They cannot give you those times, because for example she could have been at the gestation limit in which it should have already been due to the procedure. It is as if one were wounded with the bullet and they told him to get rid of it in five days to get it out.

The fact is that this woman waited five days, they did the ultrasound and they realized that she had an ectopic pregnancy and they left her hospitalized in a chair without food or drink and they began to give her the doses “in this case it was also bad , because when pregnancies are ectopic, the procedure is not through medication, but rather the Ameu procedure must be done, because the medication was done intravaginally, when currently the WHO recommends sublingual. There were four doses of Misoprostol with violence and not with Mife previously.”

According to this complaint, after the bleeding that the medication caused in the patient, she was transferred to the Curettage procedure, as she was informed, but this is no longer recommended, explains Laura. “In this process, the family finally realized, because obviously the days of hospitalization occurred and they did not want this to happen. The procedure was quite strong and caused a lot of impact on the patient,” commented Muñoz.

Other aspects

Given the trauma suffered by this woman from Pereira, she wonders if there was no psychological assistance: “In Colombia it is no longer mandatory to go through a psychological appointment if the patient does not request it; it is not considered a barrier but rather an addition to the health service provided.” .

Women will no longer feel alone in their decisions.

It is worth remembering that the lawsuit from pro-abortion organizations achieved a year ago that the court ruled and decriminalized this practice until week 24, as stated in Sentence C-055 of 2022.

“There is a case of a minor girl who, because of all this violence, left the hospital and is currently breastfeeding a baby she did not want to have. Another aspect that we have identified is that many girls who do not know the Sentence buy pills online, when they can be attended to by the agreements that the EPS have with Profamilia and Oriéntame and when they arrive it is for emergencies due to incomplete abortions,” he explained. Laura.

Last Thursday was the day of decriminalization and the International Day for free and safe abortion in the world. Pereira was no stranger to the actions in this commemoration and she organized a sit-in in Gaitán Park, in front of the Hospital.

Cipher

Approximately 100 people and 15 organizations met in Gaitán Park, to make the right to abortion visible.

The Ombudsman’s Office made a bridge between Casa Útera and the manager of the San Jorge Hospital, the meeting is being arranged.

