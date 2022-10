The Ru486 pill, which allows pharmacological abortion, as well as in hospitals also arrives in the clinics of Emilia-Romagna. The President of the Region had announced it in the past few hours Stefano Bonaccini and yesterday the confirmation arrived from viale Aldo Moro: we start next week in Parma, then we will start in Modena and Carpi, in Romagna and in Bologna (in San Giovanni in Persiceto).