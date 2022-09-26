The radicals against the right

The tricolor flame of the MSI stands out today in the symbol of the Brothers of Italy, which won these political elections with 26% of the votes. While the heir party of the radicals is Più Europa, which stopped at 2.9%, of which Spadaccia himself was the first president.

“We were, with Marco (Pannella, ndr) and many others, among the architects of that promotion and conquest of civil rights in Italy. From divorce, to conscientious objection, from the reform of family law to the decriminalization of the crime of drug use, up to his arrest as secretary of the Radical Party, together with those of Adele Faccio and mine, who paved the way for the decriminalization of the crime of abortion and the law 194 ». This is the memory of Emma Bonino, leader of Più Europa who, however, will remain outside Parliament.

Meanwhile, 44 years after that law, the political discussion had restarted. “I have repeated in all languages ​​that we have no intention of changing Law 194, but that we want to apply it all, starting with the part on prevention, setting up, among other things, a fund to help women who are alone and in economic difficulty to bring end the pregnancy, if they want to do it ”, were the words of the president of the Brothers of Italy. “This means fighting for women’s self-determination. We want to add to this a support plan for motherhood and family. No denied rights, even more opportunities to try to save a life. Do not take away rights, but add them ».

Has Meloni assured that Law 194 will not change? «I understand perfectly well, it is easier simply not to apply it – Bonino had therefore observed -. It is left there, the law is not touched, but conscientious objectors increase: in regions such as Marche and Abruzzo there is no longer a non-objector gynecologist. Mrs. Meloni has chosen the path not of direct confrontation but of the simple non-application of the law ».

An international debate

The topic is hot (even more so) in the United States. Where the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling that legalized abortion, leaving states free to ban termination of pregnancy. Where the White House condemned as “catastrophic” the decision of a judge in Arizona to reinstate an 1864 ban on abortion, which prohibits termination of pregnancy after the 15th week, even in cases of rape or incest, and provides for the up to five years in prison for helping a woman to have an abortion. And where President Joe Biden attacked the nationwide abortion ban law that Lindsey O. Graham and other Republicans promise to pass if they take control of Congress in the upcoming midterm election.